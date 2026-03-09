Nebius Group

Nebius names Dan Lawrence to lead expansion in the US as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas



Amsterdam, March 9, 2026 — Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today announced the appointment of Dan Lawrence as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas. Lawrence will lead the company’s rapid North American expansion and scale its commercial organization to meet unprecedented demand for purpose-built AI infrastructure.

Based in the Boston area, Lawrence is tasked with significantly scaling Nebius’s regional go-to-market engine across four key customer segments: strategic, enterprise, ISV and AI-native. As Nebius continues building out gigawatts of capacity in the US, Lawrence will ramp up the teams and operational foundations required to capture demand in the company’s key market and support customers deploying next-generation AI workloads.

Lawrence brings deep experience building and operating cloud businesses at multi-billion-dollar scale. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Cloud at Akamai Technologies, where he built the go-to-market model and rapidly scaled its compute business to approach $1 billion in revenue. Prior to Akamai, Lawrence held senior leadership roles at Amazon Web Services, managing global enterprise engagements and supporting hyperscale cloud, AI and next-generation infrastructure businesses.

Marc Boroditsky, Chief Revenue Officer at Nebius, said:

“The Americas is a fantastic market for Nebius, and Dan is joining us at a pivotal moment as we deploy significant new compute capacity across the US and expand our sales and distribution. He brings a strong track record of building high-performing go-to-market organizations and successfully scaling cloud businesses to the billion-dollar mark. As we rapidly expand our footprint in the Americas, Dan’s hyperscaler experience and builder mindset are exactly what we need to accelerate our growth in the world’s largest market for AI.”

Dan Lawrence, Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas at Nebius, said:

“We’re at an inflection point in computing, and powering the next wave of AI requires a fundamentally different kind of cloud. Nebius stands out for three reasons. First, the team has the rare engineering DNA to design and operate the entire stack. Second, the company’s strong financial position allows us to deploy capital and capacity at a unique scale. And third, the pace of software innovation here is extraordinary. I’m excited to help build our presence in the Americas and bring this purpose-built AI cloud platform to builders across the region.”

Lawrence's appointment marks another major step in Nebius’s rapid expansion, following the recent approval of its first gigawatt-scale AI factory in the US. As one of the world's largest independent AI cloud players, Nebius is aggressively expanding its geographical footprint globally. Backed by a strong financial position, the company is deploying significant new capacity and developing gigawatt-scale data center campuses to power the next generation of AI innovation.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide.

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information please visit www.nebius.com

