Nebius Shares Climb 14% On Expanded Meta AI Infrastructure Agreement

(RTTNews) - Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) shares rose 13.53 percent to $128.25, gaining $15.30 on Monday, after the company announced a long-term AI infrastructure supply agreement with Meta Platforms, Inc. valued at up to approximately $27 billion.

The stock is currently trading at $128.25 compared with its previous close of $112.95. Shares opened at $124.95 and traded between $124.42 and $132.10 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 12.40 million shares, close to the average volume of about 12.82 million shares.

Under the five-year agreement, Nebius will provide $12 billion of dedicated AI capacity across multiple locations using NVIDIA Corporation's Vera Rubin platform, with deliveries beginning in early 2027.

Meta has also committed to purchase additional compute capacity that could bring the total contract value to about $27 billion over five years. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $18.31 to $141.10.