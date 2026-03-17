Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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17.03.2026 16:22:06
Nebius Shares Fall 12% On Convertible Notes Offering And New AI Initiative
(RTTNews) - Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) shares fell 11.64 percent to $114.74, down $15.11 on Tuesday, on the company's new enterprise AI acceleration initiative and its planned $3.75 billion convertible senior notes offering.
The stock is currently trading at $114.74 compared with its previous close of $129.85. Shares opened at $120.10 and traded between $114.62 and $121.50 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 20.38 million shares, above the average volume of about 13.11 million shares.
Nebius announced the Enterprise Readiness Initiative, a new acceleration program developed with NVIDIA Corporation to help AI-native startups scale products for enterprise deployment, with support from Insight Partners, Accel and Fellows Fund. The program will provide up to six weeks of engineering support focused on inference performance, security and enterprise-scale delivery.
At the same time, the company said it plans to offer $3.75 billion of convertible senior notes, including $2.0 billion due 2031 and $1.75 billion due 2033, with proceeds intended for data center expansion, AI cloud development, GPU procurement and general corporate purposes.
The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $18.31 to $141.10.
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