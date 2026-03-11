Nebius Shares Jump 16% After $2 Bln NVIDIA Investment For AI Cloud Partnership

(RTTNews) - Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) shares surged 16.15 percent to $112.00, gaining $15.57 on Wednesday, after the company announced a strategic partnership and $2 billion investment from NVIDIA to expand AI cloud infrastructure.

The stock is currently trading at $112.00 compared with its previous close of $96.43 on the Naasdaq. Shares opened at $105.14 and traded between $104.49 and $114.08 during the session. Trading volume reached about 19.24 million shares, above the average volume of about 12.52 million shares.

Under the partnership, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Nebius to support the development of next-generation hyperscale AI cloud infrastructure. The companies plan to collaborate on AI factory design, inference platforms, and large-scale deployment of NVIDIA accelerated computing technologies. Nebius aims to deploy more than 5 gigawatts of AI computing capacity by 2030. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $18.31 to $141.10.