Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.04.2026 21:17:00

Nebius Stock Has Nearly Doubled This Year. Here's Why It Still Has Room to Run.

Few stocks have been as good an investment as Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been this year. Its stock is up around 94% as of the time of writing so far in 2026, and it could easily cross the 100% threshold over the next few days if the artificial intelligence (AI) rally is sustained.Many investors will look at Nebius's stock chart and assume they've missed the boat on it and need to look somewhere else. However, that's not the case. I think Nebius is still a solid investment pick now, as its projected revenue growth far outpaces its stock performance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nebius

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nebius

mehr Analysen