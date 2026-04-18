Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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18.04.2026 21:17:00
Nebius Stock Has Nearly Doubled This Year. Here's Why It Still Has Room to Run.
Few stocks have been as good an investment as Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been this year. Its stock is up around 94% as of the time of writing so far in 2026, and it could easily cross the 100% threshold over the next few days if the artificial intelligence (AI) rally is sustained.Many investors will look at Nebius's stock chart and assume they've missed the boat on it and need to look somewhere else. However, that's not the case. I think Nebius is still a solid investment pick now, as its projected revenue growth far outpaces its stock performance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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