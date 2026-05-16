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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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16.05.2026 14:41:40
Nebius Stock Hit an All-Time High This Week. Is It Too Late to Buy?
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) reported earnings this week, and let's just say investors were impressed. It wasn't just the 684% year-over-year revenue growth, either. That came off a very low base, so it looked more impressive than it was. The company even reported increasing net losses versus the year-ago period.There was one aspect of the report, though, that pushed Nebius stock up 24.2% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company impressively raised its contracted data center power capacity guidance for 2026 by one-third to at least 4 gigawatts (GW). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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