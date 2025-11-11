Nebius Aktie
Nebius Stock Is Up Over 200% This Year, but Its $3 Billion Meta Deal Still Changes Everything
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) stock was down 7% today on exceptionally heavy volume after the data center infrastructure company reported third-quarter earnings on Nov. 11. Revenues were 355%, but the company reported wider losses than last year because of increased spending to ramp up its data centers and outfit them with high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs) capable of training and running platforms powered by AI (artificial intelligence).However, the company also announced a new deal to provide $3 billion worth of AI infrastructure over five years to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which has been investing heavily to ramp up its own AI infrastructure, including its Llama large language model, AI-based advertising products, and customer-facing AI features such as Meta AI.
