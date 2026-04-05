Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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05.04.2026 23:00:00
Nebius Stock Jumped 15% on Its Meta Deal. Is This the Next CoreWeave -- or Something Better?
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) are operating in the same space. They both provide graphics processing unit (GPU)-accelerated cloud infrastructure that their customers can use to design, train, and run artificial intelligence (AI)-powered programs. CoreWeave is the bigger of the two, with a market capitalization of $40.7 billion versus Nebius Group's $25.2 billion valuation. But Nebius has the advantage of growing faster. Nebius stock is up nearly 400% in the last 12 months, soundly beating CoreWeave's gain of 109% in the same period.In addition, Nebius is fresh off a five-year AI infrastructure deal with Meta Platforms worth up to $27 billion. The Meta deal calls on Nebius to provide $12 billion of dedicated capacity, with Meta buying another $15 billion of additional capacity if it isn't sold elsewhere -- a deal that significantly increased Nebius' backlog and provides it with resources to continue its expansion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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03.04.26
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31.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Zum Start Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
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27.03.26
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27.03.26
|S&P 500-Papier Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Donnerstagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|16.03.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CoreWeave
|71,00
|5,03%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|497,65
|-0,32%
|Nebius
|94,00
|6,82%
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