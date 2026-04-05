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05.04.2026 23:00:00

Nebius Stock Jumped 15% on Its Meta Deal. Is This the Next CoreWeave -- or Something Better?

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) are operating in the same space. They both provide graphics processing unit (GPU)-accelerated cloud infrastructure that their customers can use to design, train, and run artificial intelligence (AI)-powered programs. CoreWeave is the bigger of the two, with a market capitalization of $40.7 billion versus Nebius Group's $25.2 billion valuation. But Nebius has the advantage of growing faster. Nebius stock is up nearly 400% in the last 12 months, soundly beating CoreWeave's gain of 109% in the same period.In addition, Nebius is fresh off a five-year AI infrastructure deal with Meta Platforms worth up to $27 billion. The Meta deal calls on Nebius to provide $12 billion of dedicated capacity, with Meta buying another $15 billion of additional capacity if it isn't sold elsewhere -- a deal that significantly increased Nebius' backlog and provides it with resources to continue its expansion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

CoreWeave 71,00 5,03% CoreWeave
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 497,65 -0,32% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Nebius 94,00 6,82% Nebius

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