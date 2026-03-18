Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
18.03.2026 20:00:00
Nebius Stock Just Reminded Investors About Its Biggest Risk
Fast-growing companies can be exciting to invest in. Their valuations are modest, and they have a ton of upside, suggesting massive returns. Nowadays, spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and other tech-related areas has been through the roof, and there are plenty of stocks benefiting from that hype.Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a stock that belongs in that group. Over the past 12 months, it has skyrocketed around 370%, making it one of the hottest names in tech these days. It provides companies with AI cloud infrastructure to help "empower builders everywhere." It is investing heavily in data-center expansion, but that is a costly endeavor. And to do that, the company needs to raise cash. It recently announced a bond offering, which led to a decline in its share price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nebius
|
17.03.26
|Nebius gives VC-backed growth-stage companies a fast track to enterprise adoption in collaboration with NVIDIA (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|Nebius teams with NVIDIA to build cloud for robotics and physical AI (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|Nebius signs new AI infrastructure agreement with Meta (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Nvidia strikes $2bn deal with AI cloud provider Nebius (Financial Times)
|
10.03.26
|Nebius expands into Asia-Pacific region to support rapid global growth (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|Nebius names Dan Lawrence to lead expansion in the US as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas (EQS Group)
|
03.03.26
|Nebius secures approval for its first gigawatt-scale AI factory (EQS Group)