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Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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18.03.2026 20:00:00

Nebius Stock Just Reminded Investors About Its Biggest Risk

Fast-growing companies can be exciting to invest in. Their valuations are modest, and they have a ton of upside, suggesting massive returns. Nowadays, spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and other tech-related areas has been through the roof, and there are plenty of stocks benefiting from that hype.Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a stock that belongs in that group. Over the past 12 months, it has skyrocketed around 370%, making it one of the hottest names in tech these days. It provides companies with AI cloud infrastructure to help "empower builders everywhere." It is investing heavily in data-center expansion, but that is a costly endeavor. And to do that, the company needs to raise cash. It recently announced a bond offering, which led to a decline in its share price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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