Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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13.05.2026 18:26:50
Nebius Stock Surges Again After Blowout Earnings Results. Is the Stock a Buy After a 134% Increase This Year?
The neocloud company Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has once again delivered another strong earnings report and more exciting news regarding its growing network of data centers.Nebius reported an adjusted net loss of roughly $100 million on revenue of $399 million, which surged 684% from the prior year. Both numbers beat Wall Street consensus estimates, which had projected a loss of $174 million and revenue of $375 million, according to Investor's Business Daily.The stock had surged roughly 18%, as of 12:26 p.m. ET. Nebius, which builds data centers specifically for companies running artificial intelligence solutions, such as the hyperscalers, has performed remarkably well this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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12.05.26
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12.05.26
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12.05.26
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|RTS-Titel Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Nebius Group announces date of first quarter 2026 results and conference call (EQS Group)
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01.05.26
|Nebius agrees to acquire Eigen AI, strengthening Nebius Token Factory as a frontier inference platform (EQS Group)
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27.04.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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20.04.26
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