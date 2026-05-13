Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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13.05.2026 18:26:50

Nebius Stock Surges Again After Blowout Earnings Results. Is the Stock a Buy After a 134% Increase This Year?

The neocloud company Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has once again delivered another strong earnings report and more exciting news regarding its growing network of data centers.Nebius reported an adjusted net loss of roughly $100 million on revenue of $399 million, which surged 684% from the prior year. Both numbers beat Wall Street consensus estimates, which had projected a loss of $174 million and revenue of $375 million, according to Investor's Business Daily.The stock had surged roughly 18%, as of 12:26 p.m. ET. Nebius, which builds data centers specifically for companies running artificial intelligence solutions, such as the hyperscalers, has performed remarkably well this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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