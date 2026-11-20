Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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20.11.2026 18:30:02
Nebius vs. SoundHound AI: Which AI Tech Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
The artificial intelligence boom has created massive demand for both infrastructure and software solutions. Choosing between Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) depends on your preference for cloud scale or specialized voice interfaces.
Nebius provides the underlying cloud infrastructure and model training tools that power modern AI applications. SoundHound AI specializes in conversational intelligence, helping brands interact with customers through voice across various devices and industries. While both operate in the tech stocks landscape, their business models offer very different ways to capture the AI growth curve.
Nebius functions as an AI cloud company, offering a full-stack platform that covers everything from data processing to model deployment. The company says it has over 1,300 employees and provides a platform that spans everything from model training to production runtime. This full-stack approach allows it to serve specialized markets like physical AI and media entertainment, seeking to carve out a distinct space against the largest cloud providers.
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13.11.26
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Analysen zu Nebius
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nebius
|74,23
|-16,19%
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