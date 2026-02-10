CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
10.02.2026 17:10:00
Nebius vs CoreWeave: Which is the Better Buy According to Wall Street?
Investors have been on the lookout for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that may win in this market's next phase of growth. Companies continue to train models, but now and moving forward, these models are being put to work. This phase of thinking through and solving complex problems is known as inference, and it should drive growth in the years to come.As companies aim to power training and inference, they need capacity -- and according to cloud providers big and small, demand has been soaring. These AI customers may turn to a cloud giant such as Alphabet to run their workloads, or they could choose to work with a smaller, specialized player such as the two I'll talk about here: Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV).Which is the better buy, according to Wall Street? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
