NEC Q1 Loss Narrows; Reaffirms FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - IT and networking solutions provider NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) reported that its first quarter loss attributable to owners of the parent narrowed to 5.84 billion yen or 21.90 yen per share from 7.39 billion yen or 27.74 yen per share in the prior year.

Quarterly revenues declined to 690.30 billion yen from 706.54 billion yen in the previous year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company still expects non-GAAP earnings per share of 619.24 yen, non-GAAP profit to owners of parent of 165.0 billion yen; and revenue of 3.37 trillion yen.

