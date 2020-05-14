Ned Davis Research Publishes New Decade In Markets In Motion, A 150-Year Review Of Financial Market History

VENICE, Florida, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ned Davis Research published its decennial "Markets In Motion," a graphical review of the decade 2010 – 2019 in the context of nearly 150 years of financial market history. Published once every 10 years, the third edition highlights some of the defining moments of the last decade for investors.

"The 2010s will be remembered as the longest decade of recovery on record, but also the weakest economic expansion," says Ned Davis, senior investment strategist at Ned Davis Research. "We're starting the next decade in a deep recession triggered by a global pandemic. Our recovery from this crisis is going to be slow. Public administrations face a hard choice – print more money to shore up pensions and entitlements at the risk of inflation or return to austerity with higher taxes and deeper public spending cuts that will slow growth."

The 2010s were defined by quantitative easing following the Great Financial Crisis, the end of peak oil, the war against ISIS, the rise of Populism, the Obama and Trump presidencies and behemoths like Facebook, Netflix and Amazon dominating the markets. The end of the decade saw the U.S. and China increasing retaliation against each other in a trade war that finally culminated in a Phase One agreement on December 13, 2019 – shortly before the spread of COVID-19, and the world spiraled into a financial crisis.

Davis added: "As in the 1930s and 1940s following the Great Depression, the threat of war will loom over the economic recovery. This time around, heightened tensions between China and the U.S. will lead to Cold War II. 'Markets In Motion' highlights how the systems that have been in place since the end of the last Cold War are already starting to fragment."

To access a copy of Markets in Motion click here.

