Need a lift? CN Tower to welcome guests back starting July 15, 2020

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The CN Tower announced it will welcome guests back to the CN Tower observation levels starting July 15, 2020.

Like every business, the CN Tower has unique challenges and has determined its opening date to allow for the implementation of the safety measures required.

"The health and safety of our staff and guests is our top priority," said Peter George, COO of the CN Tower. "We are working to ensure every measure is in place to meet or exceed public health guidelines and provide a safe, comfortable, uplifting and exhilarating experience for everyone." Timed tickets will go on sale online July 1 on the CN Tower's website, www.cntower.ca.

In order to meet or exceed the recommendations of public health authorities and the Government of Ontario, the CN Tower has assessed the building from bottom to top and made adjustments to ensure physical distancing is achieved throughout the building and guest experience. The guest flow, including elevator capacity, has been reimagined to avoid bottlenecks anywhere they might occur.

Among the measures we have taken are:

Cleaned, disinfecting and treatment of our entire facility, including public and staff-only areas as well as our ventilation systems, with anti-microbial shield

Conducted enhanced cleaning and disinfection of high-frequency touchpoints, using electrostatic disinfectant spray system, as well as hand disinfecting of high-touch and difficult-to-clean areas

On an ongoing basis, we have introduced a dramatically enhanced cleaning and sanitization regimen

Reconfigured or eliminated queuing to allow for physical distancing

Installed floor decals and signage throughout the building and property to reinforce physical distancing

Reduced overall capacity

Moved to timed ticketing only

Implemented a policy that mandates wearing a mask or face covering for everyone entering the building

Timed tickets for the reopening of the CN Tower go on sale online July 1. Visit www.cntower.ca for updates and to book tickets.

About the CN Tower

At a height of 553.33 metres (1,815 ft., 5 inches), Canada's National Tower is an engineering wonder, award-winning dining and entertainment destination, and has been Toronto's "must-see" attraction for over four decades. The CN Tower was visited by more than 1.98 million people last year. For more information www.cntower.ca

About Canada Lands Company

Canada Lands Company is a self-financing federal Crown corporation that specializes in real estate development and attractions management. Since 1995, Canada Lands has enriched Canadian communities and experiences by embracing the full potential of the properties it owns and operates. Canada Lands is a leader in attractions management with its operations of the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto, the Old Port of Montréal and the Montréal Science Centre.

Canada Lands Company strives to enhance economic, social and environmental value for Canadians. It has delivered more than $1 billion in economic benefits to Canada since inception.

For more information www.clc.ca

SOURCE CN Tower