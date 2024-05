Need GPUs? Take a look at microclouds

As most IT people know, GPUs are in high demand and are critical for running and training generative AI models. The alternative cloud sector, also known as microclouds, is experiencing a significant surge. Businesses such as CoreWeave, Lambda Labs, Voltage Park, and Together AI are at the forefront of this movement. CoreWeave, which started as a cryptocurrency mining venture, has become a major provider of GPU infrastructure.This shift illustrates a broader trend in which companies are increasingly relying on cloud-hosted GPU services, mainly due to the high cost and technical requirements of installing and maintaining the necessary hardware on-site. Since public cloud providers are not discounting these computing services, microclouds provide a better path for many enterprises.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel