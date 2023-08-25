|
25.08.2023 04:18:39
Need to restore faith in global trade, says PM Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the meeting of G20 trade and investment ministers, emphasizing the need to rebuild confidence in global trade and investment processes. He proposed a framework for mapping global value chains to assess vulnerabilities and enhance resilience. Modi also highlighted the importance of supporting small businesses and giving them equal opportunities, particularly in e-commerce. He discussed initiatives such as integrating micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into public procurement platforms and the proposed 'Jaipur Initiative' to improve access to markets for MSMEs. Modi emphasized that India is viewed as a country with openness, opportunities, and options.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Times India
