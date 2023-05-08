Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 13:00:00

Neely's Family Responds to Killer Daniel Penny's Admission of Guilt

Family legal team Mills & Edwards reply;"Daniel Penny's press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is a character assassination and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan's life. In short, his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison."

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Neely's family responds to killer Daniel Penny's admission of guilt through their representatives.

"In short, his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison."

"Daniel Penny's press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is a character assassination, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan's life. In the first paragraph he talks about how 'good' he is and the next paragraph he talks about how 'bad' Jordan was in an effort to convince us Jordan's life was 'worthless.' The truth is, he knew nothing about Jordan's history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan's neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing. In the last paragraph, Daniel Penny suggests that the general public has shown 'indifference' for people like Jordan, but that term is more appropriately used to describe himself. It is clear he is the one who acted with indifference, both at the time he killed Jordan and now in his first public message. He never attempted to help him at all. In short, his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison," says Attorneys Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards.

Mayor Eric Adams please give us a call. The family wants you to know that Jordan matters. You seem to think others are more important than him. You cannot "assist" someone with a chokehold. #houselessness #mentalhealth

Contact Information:
The Aziza Work Group Inc.
Michelle Watts
cell: 914.224.9299
michelle@azizaworkgroup.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neelys-family-responds-to-killer-daniel-pennys-admission-of-guilt-301817890.html

SOURCE Mills & Edwards LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein
In Fernost sin die Anleger uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen