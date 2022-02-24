Neenah Invests in Meltblown Capacity to Meet Increased Demand

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP), a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials focused on filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials, and imaging & packaging, announced a 25 million euro investment in new meltblown capacity in our German filtration facility.

Neenah is committed to accelerating growth in life science and industrial filtration markets. Our portfolio of meltblown products promotes higher filtration efficacy and lower energy usage, which our customers value. Our electrostatically charged NeenahPure® media solutions support HVAC, air pollution control, and air purification systems, delivering market leading efficiencies >99.9%.

"Clean air and water are critical to our communities and environment. Meltblown technology effectively removes harmful particles from the air we breathe and the water we drink. This new meltblown line intensifies our innovation efforts and allows us to continue to grow with our customers," said President and CEO Julie Schertell.

While this investment provides an opportunity for new growth, it also supports the needs of our existing customers. The new meltblown line is expected to be online in mid-2024.

About Neenah, Inc.

Neenah is committed to manufacturing growth for its customers, end-users, shareholders, and employees. With manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, we are a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. We're focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials, and premium packaging. Our materials are found in various products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives, and digital printing for high-end apparel. To learn more, please visit www.neenah.com.

