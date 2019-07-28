Neftin Volkswagen Highlights the Family-Friendliness of the 2019 Tiguan

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neftin Volkswagen is showcasing the available features and storage space of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan for family-oriented drivers. The 2019 VW Tiguan is a spacious SUV that's available in a variety of configurations. Volkswagen revised this SUV's trim level and feature availability for the 2019 model year.

The 2019 VW Tiguan is offered in both two-row and three-row body styles, giving drivers plenty of freedom to find a 2019 Tiguan model that suits their lifestyle and needs. The six trim levels available for this SUV include S, SE, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL Premium and SEL Premium R-Line. Drivers can also choose between eight exterior color options.

Both 2019 Tiguan body styles feature ample storage space for the average family. Two-row models have 138.7 cubic feet of interior volume and 73.5 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity. Three-row models offer a similar amount of space, providing passengers with 135.9 cubic feet of interior volume and 65.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity.

In terms of safety and driver assistance features, the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan comes standard with more than enough features to keep passengers secure and at ease. Standard 2019 Tiguan safety features include an engine immobilizer, dual front-side mounted airbags, child seat anchors and daytime running lights. Optional driver aids include an automatic emergency braking system, blind-spot monitoring, a rear cross-traffic alert system and forward collision warning.

