Negative Reaction To Alphabet, Tesla Earnings May Lead To Weakness On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. Index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Thursday, with stocks likely to see further downside after ending yesterday's choppy session in the red.

A negative reaction to earnings news from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA) is likely to weigh on Wall Street, with the tech giants seeing significant pre-market weakness.

Shares of Alphabet are tumbling by 5.3 percent in pre-market trading after the Google parent reported better than expected second quarter results but raised its capital spending forecast.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is also plunging by 7.6 percent in pre-market trading after reporting weaker than expected second quarter earnings along with a surge in capital spending.

The downward momentum on Wall Street also comes amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures surging by more than 4 percent and jumping back above $90 a barrel.

The spike by crude oil prices comes after Yemen's Houthis claimed they had attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea for violating their maritime blockade.

President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the U.S. would hold Iran responsible if the militant group continues the attacks.

Following the strength seen during Tuesday's session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing in negative territory.

The Nasdaq slid 146.30 points or 0.6 percent to 25,690.90 and the S&P 500 edged down 10.24 points or 0.1 percent to 7,498.96. The narrower Dow spent most of the day in positive territory but closed down 6.06 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 52,218.58.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of some key earnings news.

Tech giants Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA) and IBM Corp. (IBM) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

The companies' results and guidance could have a significant impact on the outlook for the AI trade, which has recently been a key driver of the markets.

"The key question is whether earnings can justify both elevated valuations and the scale of AI-related investment," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com. "Investors will be focused not only on headline revenue and profit, but also on cloud growth, AI monetisation, margins and capital-expenditure guidance."

She added, "Strong results could allow technology shares to remain resilient despite higher oil, while weaker guidance could expose the market's dependence on a relatively narrow group of companies."

Meanwhile, traders attempted to shrug off an extended by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures spiking by nearly 3 percent to their highest levels in over a month amid concerns about the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

U.S. Central Command said it successfully completed the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran on Tuesday.

Centcom said U.S. forces targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The continued strikes come as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. remains open to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict but argued Iran is "not serious about talks."

"If they're serious, we're serious. If they're not, then we will do what is necessary to protect our interests and also the interests of our allies," Rubio said.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump also threatened to bomb and destroy one Iranian bridge or power plant any time the Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Software stocks showed a significant move to the downside on the day, resulting in a 2.5 percent slump by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.

Considerable weakness was also visible among airline stocks due to the surge in crude oil prices, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index falling by 1.8 percent.

On the other hand, gold stocks moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.3 percent.

Computer hardware, utilities and natural gas stocks also saw significant strength, helping limit the downside for the broader markets.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are soaring $4.01 to $90.84 a barrel after surging $2.49 to $86.83 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after jumping $75.50 to $4,151.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $78.10 to $4,073.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 163.67 yen versus the 163.13 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1380 compared to yesterday's $1.1410.

Asia

Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday as renewed AI optimism helped offset escalating Middle East tensions as well as concerns over surging oil prices. Stocks related to artificial intelligence led the surge despite broader valuation concerns.

The U.S. dollar extended modest losses from the previous session ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting, with traders expecting no change in policy rates.

Gold fell nearly 1 percent to $4,094 an ounce, easing from a two-week high amid West Asia tensions.

Brent crude futures jumped more than 4 percent above $98 a barrel on fears of deeper supply disruptions after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed attacks on two Saudi oil tankers transiting through the Red Sea.

Syed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, said his country would adopt an "eye for an eye" defense doctrine as the U.S. military carried out a 12th straight night of strikes against Iran.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.3 percent to 3,876.78 as investors rotated away from high-valued technology names to defensive stocks.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.3 percent to 25,210.81, rebounding from the previous session's losses.

Japanese markets ended modestly higher at the yen languished near 40-year lows, giving up the previous session's gains on expectations on intervention from authorities in the forex market and amid speculation that the Bank of Japan may raise rate by 25 basis points by year-end.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.5 percent to 66,422.60, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.5 percent higher at 4,053.88. Technology investor SoftBank jumped 3.8 percent, while semiconductor firm Advantest surged 4.1 percent.

Seoul stocks soared as Alphabet, Google's parent company, raised its 2026 capital expenditures guidance, helping ease concerns over a slowdown in AI-related investment momentum.

Investors also cheered data that showed South Korea's economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, driven by a semiconductor export boom.

The Kospi Index surged 4.4 percent to 7,096.89, with chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rallying 3.7 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

Australian markets ended slightly higher, paring some early gains after data showed employment surged in June and the jobless rate held steady, reinforcing expectations that the Reserve Bank will maintain its hawkish bias.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index inched up 0.2 percent to 8,839 while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.2 percent higher at 9,018.10.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index gained 0.2 percent to end at 13,795.31, reaching a record high led by energy, materials and consumer discretionary stocks.

Europe

European stocks are moving lower on Thursday as the Middle East conflict rages on and renewed concerns over AI spending weigh on technology stocks. Both Tesla and Alphabet signaled higher spending, triggering broader valuation concerns.

Meanwhile, following a 25-basis point increase at the June policy meeting, the European Central Bank announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

The French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

Tech shares were sharply lower after U.S. technology companies outlined significant capital spending plans, stoking fresh concerns about future returns on investment.

STMicroelectronics plunged 12.4 percent and Infineon Technologies tumbled 3.5 percent.

French lender BNP Paribas fell 1.4 percent despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter profit and revenue.

Automotive supplier Valeo rallied 3.4 percent after first-half sales surpassed market expectations.

Oil major TotalEnergies added 2.7 percent after delivering a robust second-quarter performance.

Software maker Dassault Systemes gained 2.7 percent after delivering solid Q2 results and confirming full-year objectives.

German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse declined 1.3 percent despite reporting a 12 percent increase in second-quarter net profit.

Daimler Truck Holding surged over 4 percent after the truck maker raised its full-year revenue and profit outlook.

Repsol advanced 3.2 percent. The Spanish energy giant lifted the size of its second 2026 share buyback program to €500 million after second quarter adjusted net profit more than tripled from the same period last year.

Swiss food giant Nestle plummeted 6.5 percent after reporting a sharp decline in first-half net profit.

Drugmaker Roche rose 2.1 percent after confirming its outlook.

UniCredit lost over 3 percent. The CEO of the Italian bank said in an interview that the lender is aiming to exercise control of Commerzbank in the fourth quarter.

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia gained 3.2 percent after reporting a bigger-than-expected rise in its quarterly comparable operating profit.

British Gas owner Centrica gave up 4.2 percent. The company said it would cut 1,300 jobs after half-year profit fell 18 percent.

Telecoms group BT was down about 1 percent after reporting a slight decline in profits for its fiscal first quarter.

EasyJet soared 5.5 percent. After reporting a 70 percent fall in third-quarter profit, the U.K. budget carrier flagged strong summer demand.

U.S. Economic News

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly decreased in the week ended July 18th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 187,000, a decrease of 22,000 from the previous week's revised level of 209,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 212,000 from the 208,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected decrease, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting 182,000 in the week ended September 6, 1969.

At 11 am ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.