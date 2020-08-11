Neighborhood Health Center Celebrates National Health Center Week With Drive-Thru Nurse Clinic

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Health Center Week, Neighborhood Health Center (NHC) is hosting a drive-thru nurse clinic for high-risk patients on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the nonprofit's Oregon City Medical Clinic.

"This drive-thru event is a way for us to provide an in-person visit to our high-risk patients who are especially at risk of exposure to COVID and may not be comfortable stepping into a clinic," said Jeri Weeks, NHC's chief executive officer.

Clinic staff is reaching out to adult patients with one or more comorbidity who have not had a visit recently and may feel they need to be seen by a nurse to schedule them for this drive-thru clinic.

Patients will have access to health maintenance services, including A1C testing, blood pressure, glucose, dental screening and fluoride treatment. For patients with prescription needs, there will be a pharmacist at the clinic available to answer questions.

As part of its National Health Center Week celebrations, NHC will also host a free virtual workshop the following day sponsored by CareOregon and Kaiser Permanente on the health benefits of eating local. Nutrition and community health experts from NHC, Zenger Farm, and the Multnomah County Health Department will share information to help families find and enjoy local, fresh food. Produce cards valued at $40 will be provided to 50 of the virtual workshop attendees to redeem at MilkRun.

National Health Center Week (Aug. 9-15) is an annual celebration aimed at raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America's health centers over the past five decades.

Media Availability (Interview and Photo Opportunity)

WHAT: Drive-thru Nurse Clinic

WHERE: Neighborhood Health Center Oregon City Medical Clinic

728 Molalla Avenue, Oregon City, OR 97045

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2020

8 a.m.-5 p.m. PDT

Note: Media are invited to attend but are asked to wear a face-covering and follow social distancing guidelines.

Neighborhood Health Center (NHC) is a non-profit community health center that serves a federally designated Medically Underserved Population (MUP) in a federally designated Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA). As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), NHC is governed by a dedicated, patient-majority Board of Directors committed to the mission of building healthy communities – one neighbor at a time – through patient-centered health care, regardless of income or current state of wellness. Learn more: https://www.nhcoregon.org/.

