Neighborhood Intelligence Terminates F9 Brands Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Neighborhood Intelligence, Inc. (NXH) said it has terminated its previously announced acquisition agreement with F9 Brands, Inc., after determining F9 was unable to satisfy all closing requirements within the contemplated timeframe.

Neighborhood will not proceed with the acquisition or enter into a commercial or strategic collaboration with F9. The companies will continue to operate independently, and no shares will be issued or acquisition capital deployed in connection with the deal.

As of August 31, 2026, Neighborhood had approximately 97 million shares outstanding after completing acquisitions of The Container Store, Kirkland's, Installed Right and SFV Construction Services.

Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis said disciplined capital allocation and protecting shareholder value remain central to the company's transaction decisions.

Neighborhood said it remains focused on its Home Services platform, anchored by Elfa, Closet Works and SFV Construction Services, and plans to expand Elfa's whole-home solutions across kitchen, laundry, bath, closet and garage.