Neil Armstrong's Former El Lago, TX Home Is Listed For Sale By The Loken Group

HOUSTON, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famous American astronaut Neil Armstrong's former home in El Lago, Texas, is now for sale, announces The Loken Group at Keller Williams Platinum Realty.

Built in 1964, Armstrong and his family lived in the home until his retirement from NASA in 1971. During this time, Armstrong participated in the famed Gemini 8 mission as well as the historic Apollo 11 mission, in which he became the first man to set foot on the moon.

"The City of El Lago is rich in history," said the seller. "We are fortunate to have had the privilege to be the caretakers of this historic home for over 22 years. Although we have made beautiful updates to the kitchen and flooring throughout the home, we have been diligent to maintain the unique character and charm of the home." This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has been recently renovated and features luxury vinyl plank flooring, 5-tab roof shingles, and stainless-steel kitchen appliances.

"It's an honor to be involved in the sale of a property with such cultural and historical significance," said Lance Loken, CEO of The Loken Group. "Just think of all the historic conversations that must have happened within these walls. Some lucky buyer is about to have their chance to own a piece of history." Buyers and NASA enthusiasts can view Neil Armstrong's former home here: https://bit.ly/1003woodland

The Loken Group, a team of specialists out of the Keller Williams Platinum office, serves real estate buyers, sellers, and investors in all 9 counties in the Greater Houston Area. They were ranked No. 1 in the Houston Business Journal's 2019 Top Residential Real Estate Large Teams (Sales Volume in 2018 - $517.91 million); and No. 6 in America by 2020 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal (Team-Owned Brokerages by Transaction Sides in 2019 – 2,384.50). In 2020, Keller Williams Realty International named The Loken Group No. 1 in the world for non-expansion group (based on 2019 closings, volume, and units). For more information about The Loken Group, please visit our website, http://www.TheLokenGroup.com.

SOURCE The Loken Group