Neil Ferguson Joins Avista Capital Partners as a Strategic Executive

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avista Capital Partners ("Avista"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, today announced that Neil Ferguson has joined the firm as a Strategic Executive.

Mr. Ferguson is a proven executive who joins Avista after 35 years in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, with the majority of his career spent in the outsourced pharmaceutical services sector. He most recently served as Chief Business Officer at Syneos Health, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization providing outsourced clinical development, commercialization and consulting services. He also held executive positions at Syneos' predecessor company, INC Research – a former Avista portfolio company – where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and EVP of Business Development. Mr. Ferguson currently serves as a Director on the board of United BioSource, a current Avista portfolio company.

Mr. Ferguson joins Avista's Strategic Executive Group, which is comprised of seasoned healthcare industry executives who have driven tremendous value at numerous blue-chip companies within Avista's targeted healthcare sub-sectors: outsourced pharmaceutical and medtech services, consumer healthcare, medical devices & technology, specialty & generic pharmaceuticals, distribution and services, and healthcare technology. Members of the group are fully embedded and meaningfully aligned with the Avista team, providing material enhancement during each stage of the investment process.

Rob Girardi, Partner at Avista, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Neil, with whom we have worked across numerous Avista portfolio companies over the last ten years. He is a highly experienced leader in the outsourced pharmaceutical services industry with an exceptional track record. Neil's expertise and differentiated perspective will help further Avista's ability to identify attractive investment targets and execute on compelling growth opportunities."

Neil Ferguson, Strategic Executive at Avista, said, "I have very much enjoyed working with the Avista team and look forward to even greater collaboration in my new role. Avista has a unique focus on continuously seeking to drive growth and build enduring value in its portfolio companies."

About Avista Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Avista Capital is a leading New York-based private equity firm with nearly $8 billion invested in more than 40 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across six sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, operational oversight and senior counsel, which helps drive growth and performance, while fostering sustainable businesses and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.avistacap.com.

