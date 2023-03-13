Neiman Marcus Expands to New Categories, Offering Exclusive Product and In-Store Activations with Ferragamo for Luxury Customers

The luxury retailer increases points of distribution as the Italian fashion house unveils a new dawn for the brand

DALLAS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, in partnership with Ferragamo, announces the addition of the women's ready-to-wear category concurrently with the luxury fashion house's debut collection from new Creative Director Maximilian Davis.

A testament to the strength of Neiman Marcus' brand partner relationships, Ferragamo will activate in-store moments, customer experiences and offer exclusive product to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences for the Neiman's customer. Seven stores across the country will host pop-up installations and feature store windows and visual displays that bring Ferragamo's new and unmistakable red Pantone color across varying interpretations. The shoppable installations showcase items in vitrines, which are filled with sand dyed in Ferragamo red.

"Our customers come to us for extraordinary experiences, and we are excited to partner with Ferragamo on this unique expression of their brand that comes to life through activations and exclusive product offerings as part of our strategy," says Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "As a global leader in the luxury industry, Ferragamo is one of our longstanding brand partners and it's exciting to see Maximilan's new creative direction for the house. We believe our customers will be instantly drawn to this playful and elegant collection across multiple categories, including the launch of women's ready-to-wear."

The relationship between Neiman Marcus and Ferragamo dates back over 50 years. Through the category expansion, Neiman Marcus will have six exclusive men's and women's looks from the Spring/Summer 23 collection, and a selection of wholesale exclusive handbags.

"We have an incredible history with Neiman Marcus," says Daniella Vitale, CEO Americas. "Our founder, Salvatore Ferragamo won the Neiman Marcus Award in 1947, followed by his daughter Fiamma Ferragamo in 1967. They have long held a unique position in luxury with a loyal client and excellent customer service. With deep roots between us, we are thrilled to partner with Neiman Marcus in a way that brings Ferragamo into the future and is reflective of the brand's new modern look under the creative direction of Maximilian Davis."

Davis' debut collection shows his fresh vision for the house, which recontextualizes–for the modern era–Ferragamo's longstanding relationship with Hollywood. The collection is imbued with an atmosphere of ease and sensuality, thematically tying the idea of a sunrise's symbolic clean slate to a sunset's glowing familiarity.

"The sand relates to Ferragamo, to Hollywood, to the ocean – but also to me, and to my own DNA," explains Davis. "To what the sea means to Caribbean culture: a place where you can go to reflect and feel at one. I wanted to show that perspective, but now through the Ferragamo lens."

The collection is now available in select stores across the country and online at NeimanMarcus.com. Neiman Marcus customers can discover exclusive access, world-class service, one-of-a-kind experiences both online and in person, and explore private shopping appointments with expert style advisors.

