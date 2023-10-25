Neiman Marcus' Magic Makers Ignite the Holiday Season

The integrated luxury retailer is the ultimate gifting destination for those in pursuit of the extraordinary through exceptional gifts, one-of-a-kind experiences, and world-class service

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the holiday season, Neiman Marcus is creating the preeminent shopping destination through immersive experiences, unparalleled clienteling, and the ultimate luxury fashion and gifting assortment. The retailer today unveiled the 97th edition of its iconic Christmas Book, inclusive of its legendary Fantasy Gifts, through the theme of Neiman's Express. These beloved initiatives bring to life the Magic of Neiman Marcus for its discerning customers in pursuit of the extraordinary. Neiman Marcus will amplify its holiday experiences through a strategic digital-first, integrated marketing strategy.

"We are committed to providing unparalleled experiences and services to our luxury customer across our integrated retail model," said Ryan Ross, President, Neiman Marcus and Head of NMG Customer Insights. "Every gift is carefully curated, not only for their beauty and craftsmanship, but also for their ability to create unforgettable moments. Our holiday offerings are a testament to our legacy as the ultimate fashion and gifting destination and support our growth strategy, Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences."

The integrated luxury retailer's 2023 holiday campaign invites customers to explore remarkable gifts and holiday dressing inspiration through white-glove service. Building upon the creative direction of the Fall campaign, Neiman's Express evokes the romance of travel as well as the figurative journey of discovering the best that luxury fashion has to offer. The campaign reimagines a past brand concept from 1994 that featured an actual fashion-filled locomotive traversing coast-to-coast for modern times. Almost 30 years later, the retailer features a metaphysical train set and a dream sequence through the eyes of supermodel Jessica Stam. Customers can experience the Neiman's Express in-stores, through online channels, in the annual Christmas Book, and through their dedicated Style Advisors.

"Neiman Marcus has a tradition of putting on a show for the holidays and being a place for all to dream," said Nabil Aliffi, Chief Brand Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Through this year's coordinated marketing and communications efforts across all customer touchpoints, we hope to provide style and gifting inspiration that highlights the incredible product assortment we have. We continue to look to new ways to surprise and delight our customers and own the holiday season."

First published in 1926, the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book has maintained its personal touch while evolving into a legendary source for alluring and spectacular gifts. The book features gifts across all categories, and the very best holiday dressing assortment with exclusive products from ready-to-wear, ladies shoes, designer and fine jewelry, handbags, and men's suiting. Customers can enjoy countless exclusives from the world's most desired brands. There is truly something for everyone on your holiday list.

Today, the retailer also unveiled its 64th annual Fantasy Gifts. These exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences are meant to inspire customers and remind us all that there's a little fantasy in every gift. The 2023 Fantasy Gifts include:

Make Your Wish Come True: Walt Disney Animation Studios will transform you into an animated character.

Walt Disney Animation Studios will transform you into an animated character. Ultimate Olympic Experience in Paris : Join the Ralph Lauren team and Team USA at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Join the Ralph Lauren team and Team at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Yachting Treasure Hunt : Embark on an adventure through the islands of Indonesia for a yachting treasure hunt of high-end jewelry with Pelorus Yachting.

Embark on an adventure through the islands of for a yachting treasure hunt of high-end jewelry with Pelorus Yachting. Cannes & Carats: Escape to the French Riviera for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival as a guest of Maison Chopard .

Escape to the French Riviera for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival as a guest of . Cadillac CELESTIQ Carmen: Become the owner of a one-of-one CELESTIQ Carmen electric vehicle commissioned by Cadillac.

Become the owner of a one-of-one CELESTIQ Carmen electric vehicle commissioned by Cadillac. Milan Design & Experience with Nina Magon : Enjoy a trip to Milan with one of the world's most in-demand interior designers, Nina Magon , who will redesign a space in your home.

Enjoy a trip to with one of the world's most in-demand interior designers, , who will redesign a space in your home. Immersive Crystal Experience: Craft your own masterpiece from the world's purest crystal at Baccarat.

Craft your own masterpiece from the world's purest crystal at Baccarat. Star Performer of the Ballet: Experience an American Ballet Theater performance behind the curtain with a walk-on role.

As a longstanding tradition, each Fantasy Gift has a philanthropic component, reminding customers of the importance of giving back. Neiman Marcus has a rich history of Leading with Love, and this year the retailer continues its philanthropic efforts partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America on a point-of-sale fundraising campaign that customers can participate in.

Neiman's is grounded in the special relationships it has with customers and is committed to delivering world-class service that exceeds their needs. Customers can discover exclusive access and one-of-a-kind experiences however they choose to engage with the brand. The retailer offers a slew of services to make its customers' lives extraordinary including gift wrapping and personal shopping services from its 3,000+ talented Style Advisors. Neiman Marcus will also create the holiday magic by hosting more than 500 events this holiday season including Breakfast with Santa, White Elephant parties in select stores, trunk shows, and gift personalization moments.

The retailer's Power of One People Strategy continues with a new holiday tradition – the Magic Maker Series. This associate engagement campaign offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into NMG's holiday planning, highlighting the many associates and roles that contribute to the ongoing legacy of creating holiday magic, and Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences for its customers across NMG.

The Fantasy Gifts, holiday campaign, gift guides, and Magic Maker Series are now viewable on Neiman's online and corporate channels, and in stores. For more information and to access creative assets, view the press kit.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube,

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in digital, data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of our integrated retail model- in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. NMG WOW (Way of Working) is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy to do their best work, full stop. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT NEIMAN'S EXPRESS HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN:

Neiman's Express invites customers to embark on a journey for exceptional gifts and experiences this holiday season. The campaign features 147 brands, directed by The Scandebergs at Vivid Kid Studios. Notable models include Jessica Stam, Kerolyn Soares, Paco Dique and Matthew Bell. Inspired by the romance of travel, Neiman's Express showcases our boundless mission to bring the best in luxury to our customers and demonstrates the strength of our relationships. The styling by Ola Ebiti celebrates the magic of travel, the sense of occasion and the transformative power of fashion, giving our customers a reason to dress up. Neiman's Express builds upon the themes of the Fall Campaign, extraordinary dreamscapes and celebrating the sublime. The campaign continues to draw upon the brand's heritage, incorporating the butterfly as a key motif within the campaign video. Neiman's Express will be activated in a 360-degree approach across all three facets of the retailers integrated retail model. For more information about Neiman's Express, please click here.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS FANTASY GIFTS:

The debut of the Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts marks the official start of the holiday season. Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts Revolutionize Luxury Experiences for our customers through unique gifts and experiences that cannot be found anywhere else. Celebrating 64 years of Fantasy Gifts, Neiman Marcus continues to deliver holiday magic to our clients. The Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts program dates back to 1959 when Stanley Marcus and his brother Edward brainstormed an extraordinary gift as a response to a press inquiry for unusual Christmas gifts. They decided upon a Black Angus steer, delivered on hoof or in steaks, complete with a silver-plated serving cart. Thus, starting a tradition for over 60 years, Neiman Marcus has partnered with top brands, events, and cultural icons to bring these remarkable Fantasy Gifts to life. In the spirit of discovery and looking back to the brand's heritage, Neiman Marcus continues the annual Fantasy Gifts program with more whimsical, magical, and experiential gifts than ever before. The bestowing of philanthropic gifts is another long-standing Neiman Marcus tradition, with all Fantasy Gifts incorporating a charitable component into their proceeds. For more information on the 2023 Fantasy Gifts, please click here.

