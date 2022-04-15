Nektar, Bristol Myers To Discontinue Clinical Program For Bempegaldesleukin With Opdivo

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) said, based on results from pre-planned analyses of two late-stage clinical studies of bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo in renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer, they have decided to end the global clinical development program for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo. In the phase 3 PIVOT-09 study in patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic RCC, a final analysis of objective response rate showed that bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo did not meet the prespecified boundary for statistical significance. An interim analysis of overall survival also did not meet the prespecified boundary for statistical significance.

The companies previously announced that two pivotal studies in melanoma would be discontinued based on results in the phase 3 PIVOT IO-001 study in metastatic melanoma.