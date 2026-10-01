Nektar Reports Durable Rezpegaldesleukin Data In Alopecia Areata And Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) reported new long-term data from the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA and REZOLVE-AD studies of rezpegaldesleukin in alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis, respectively.

Rezpegaldesleukin is an investigational regulatory T-cell stimulator designed to activate regulatory T cells and address immune system dysfunction in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

In REZOLVE-AA, 75% of patients maintained a SALT Score =20 response after four months off treatment, while 63% maintained the response after six months. The proportion achieving SALT Score =10 increased from 7% at Week 52 to 19% after six months off treatment.

In REZOLVE-AD, monthly and quarterly maintenance dosing demonstrated sustained and deepening improvements in measures including EASI-75, EASI-90, vIGA-AD 0/1 and itch response through Week 52.

Nektar has initiated a third Phase 3 study in atopic dermatitis in patients with prior systemic biologic and/or JAK inhibitor treatment experience and plans to initiate the Phase 3 ZENITH AA study in alopecia areata in early 2027.

Currently, NKTR is trading at $49.06, down 19.06%.