Nektar Therapeutics Aktie

Nektar Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 165417 / ISIN: US6402681083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.10.2026 16:31:56

Nektar Reports Durable Rezpegaldesleukin Data In Alopecia Areata And Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) reported new long-term data from the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA and REZOLVE-AD studies of rezpegaldesleukin in alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis, respectively.

Rezpegaldesleukin is an investigational regulatory T-cell stimulator designed to activate regulatory T cells and address immune system dysfunction in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

In REZOLVE-AA, 75% of patients maintained a SALT Score =20 response after four months off treatment, while 63% maintained the response after six months. The proportion achieving SALT Score =10 increased from 7% at Week 52 to 19% after six months off treatment.

In REZOLVE-AD, monthly and quarterly maintenance dosing demonstrated sustained and deepening improvements in measures including EASI-75, EASI-90, vIGA-AD 0/1 and itch response through Week 52.

Nektar has initiated a third Phase 3 study in atopic dermatitis in patients with prior systemic biologic and/or JAK inhibitor treatment experience and plans to initiate the Phase 3 ZENITH AA study in alopecia areata in early 2027.

Currently, NKTR is trading at $49.06, down 19.06%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nektar Therapeutics

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Nektar Therapeutics

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:18 September 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
07:18 Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
07:18 Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
01.10.26 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.10.26 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen