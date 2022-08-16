Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 14:52:16

Nektar Therapeutics: Preclinical Findings Support Clinical Development Program For NKTR-255

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) published preclinical data highlighting the effects of NKTR-255, a polymer-conjugated human IL-15, on natural killer cell function and proliferation in multiple myeloma. In the study, NKTR-255 enhanced: antitumor responses of myeloma derived human natural killer cells against multiple myeloma target cells; and in vitro ADCC of natural killer cells and synergized with daratumumab to reduce multiple myeloma growth in humanized mouse model. NKTR-255 also increased ex vivo expression of natural killer activating receptors and adhesion molecules.

The company said the preclinical findings support Nektar's robust clinical development program for NKTR-255 and further evaluation of the immunotherapeutic approach in multiple myeloma, alone or in combination with monoclonal antibodies or potentially with other immunomodulatory drugs.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

