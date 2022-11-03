03.11.2022 21:53:04

Nektar Therapeutics Q3 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$59.05 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$129.71 million, or -$0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $23.63 million from $24.92 million last year.

Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$59.05 Mln. vs. -$129.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.31 vs. -$0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.45 -Revenue (Q3): $23.63 Mln vs. $24.92 Mln last year.

