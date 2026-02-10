Nektar Therapeutics Aktie
Nektar Therapeutics Shares Surge 42% On Positive Phase 2b Atopic Dermatitis Data
(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares soared 41.95 percent, up $15.55, to $52.62 on Tuesday after the company reported positive results from the 36-week blinded maintenance period of its Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
The stock is trading at $52.62, compared with a previous close of $37.07. Shares opened at $47.19 and traded between $47.05 and $55.43 during the session on the Nasdaq. The last bid was $46.03 for 100 shares, while the ask stood at $60.41 for 200 shares. Trading volume reached about 5.05 million shares, sharply higher than the average volume of about 0.77 million.
Nektar Therapeutics shares have traded within a 52-week range of $6.45 to $66.92.
The study showed sustained clinical responses during the maintenance phase following the induction period, supporting the potential of the company's regulatory T-cell-targeted biologic therapy.
