Nektar Therapeutics Aktie

Nektar Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 165417 / ISIN: US6402681083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.02.2026 17:24:56

Nektar Therapeutics Shares Surge 42% On Positive Phase 2b Atopic Dermatitis Data

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares soared 41.95 percent, up $15.55, to $52.62 on Tuesday after the company reported positive results from the 36-week blinded maintenance period of its Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

The stock is trading at $52.62, compared with a previous close of $37.07. Shares opened at $47.19 and traded between $47.05 and $55.43 during the session on the Nasdaq. The last bid was $46.03 for 100 shares, while the ask stood at $60.41 for 200 shares. Trading volume reached about 5.05 million shares, sharply higher than the average volume of about 0.77 million.

Nektar Therapeutics shares have traded within a 52-week range of $6.45 to $66.92.

The study showed sustained clinical responses during the maintenance phase following the induction period, supporting the potential of the company's regulatory T-cell-targeted biologic therapy.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nektar Therapeutics

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Nektar Therapeutics

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot
Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schließt am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich mit negativen Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen