Nektar Therapeutics Stock Gains 24% On Rezpegaldesleukin Study Results

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock rose 23.89 percent to $105.13, gaining $20.27 on Monday, following the announcement of positive 52-week topline results from its Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA study.

The stock is currently trading at $105.13, compared to its previous close of $84.86 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it reached a high of $106.19 and a low of $95.40, with trading volume climbing to 2,382,009 shares, significantly above its average daily volume of approximately 1,099,013.

This decision comes on the heels of the company sharing some promising results about its new therapy, rezpegaldesleukin. In a 16-week blinded extension, patients with severe to very severe alopecia areata showed better responses. Specifically, 25.8 percent of those on the low-dose and 27.6 percent on the high-dose achieved a SALT Score of <20, which means they had 80 percent or more scalp hair coverage by week 52. Nektar Therapeutics' stock has ranged from $7.99 to $106.19 over the 52 weeks.