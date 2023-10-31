|
31.10.2023 23:00:00
Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through December 8, 2023.
To access the conference call, please pre-register at Nektar Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in immunology and oncology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional manufacturing operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.
Contact:
For Investors:
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661
For Media:
David Rosen of Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-2023-on-tuesday-november-7-2023-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-301973407.html
SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics
