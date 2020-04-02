Nelnet Issues Statement Regarding Department of Education NextGen Enhanced Processing Solution Proposal

LINCOLN, Neb., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) announced today that the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Federal Student Aid (Department) has notified the company that the company's proposal in response to the Enhanced Processing Solution (EPS) component of the Department's Next Generation Financial Servicing Environment (NextGen) contract procurement process has been determined to be outside of the competitive range and will receive no further consideration for an award. EPS is the technology system and certain processing functions the Department plans to use under NextGen to service the Department's 43 million student loan customers. Nelnet has requested a debriefing by the Department and the company intends to file a protest challenging the decision.

The Department's NextGen contract procurement process is comprised of solicitations, including EPS and Business Process Operations (BPO), which will make up a new framework for the servicing of all of the student loans owned by the Department. BPO is the back office and call center operational functions for servicing the Department's student loan customers. The company also responded to the BPO component, for which the Department has not yet made an award, and the company cannot predict the timing, nature, or outcome of the BPO component.

"We profoundly disagree with and are very disappointed by the Department's determination that our technical solution for EPS was outside of the competitive range and we intend to protest this decision," said Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet. "We are confident we are uniquely qualified to help the Department fulfill its NextGen vision with the experience and best features from two of the best student loan systems for the Department over the last ten years. Most recently, our technical capability was demonstrated when we transitioned over 6,000 associates from offices to work from home in less than seven days. This allowed us to exceed the goals established by the Department in servicing the Federal Direct Loan Program."

Nelnet Servicing, LLC (Nelnet Servicing) and Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, Inc. (Great Lakes) were awarded student loan servicing contracts by the Department in June 2009 to provide servicing for loans owned by the Department. As of December 31, 2019, Nelnet Servicing was servicing $183.8 billion of student loans for 5.6 million borrowers under its contract, and Great Lakes was servicing $240.0 billion of student loans for 7.4 million borrowers under its contract. These servicing contracts expire on December 14, 2020 with two potential six-month extensions at the Department's discretion through December 14, 2021. If the Department's decision stands, Nelnet Servicing and Great Lakes will eventually be required to migrate these portfolios onto another provider's system after an award is made and the company would ultimately need to restructure the company's loan servicing segment for long-term success. If the company is awarded a BPO contract for operational services, it would mitigate the impact of not being awarded the EPS component.

Nelnet will continue to be a leader in servicing Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program, private education, and consumer loans for clients, and responded to the BPO component with a proposal to provide operational services for the Department's government-owned portfolio. As of December 31, 2019, the company was servicing $49.2 billion in FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loans for 2.2 million borrowers. Nelnet's private education and consumer loan portfolio has increased by over 180,000 borrowers, or 36%, in the last two years and continues to have opportunities for growth with FinTech lenders.

"To be a leader in the student loan industry for more than 40 years, a company needs grit and diversified businesses," added Noordhoek. "Fortunately, we have both. This development is a tough one, but as we evaluate our protest options, we look forward to re-entering the competition for the EPS contract, growing our core business, servicing, payments, and telecommunications, with vigor and success focused on serving our customers with a great experience and having a great team."

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

