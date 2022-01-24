|
24.01.2022 02:00:22
Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners Acquires A Stake In Unilever
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.When British goods conglomerate Unilever made a $68 billion bid for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer health business last week, it took a big swing. When Unilever whiffed, it left the business — and embattled CEO Alan Jope — more than a little exposed.By Sunday, it was clear investor group Trian Partners smells blood in the water. Nelson Peltz's $8.5 billion activist hedge fund, which has a propensity for quickly ratcheting up the pressure on executives, has taken a stake in the consumer goods giant, which counts Dove and Ben and Jerry's in its portfolio.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
