NEMA® By Crescent Heights Officially Opens Its Doors In Chicago

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEMA Chicago – the latest addition to Crescent Heights' NEMA family of luxury rental residences – welcomes its first residents and officially brings its unparalleled lifestyle offering to the city. Since opening its leasing showroom in January 2019, NEMA has surpassed projections with its unprecedented pre-leasing success. The first professional photography of open amenities and model units can be viewed here. (Credit: Nicholas James Photography)

Located at the Grant Park corner of Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road, NEMA Chicago's 800 luxury rental residences include access to a 70,000-square-foot collection of bespoke amenities, tech-powered service, and some of Chicago's most impressive lake, park, and skyline views. Designed by world-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly, NEMA's sleek exterior pays homage to the city's grid structure, drawing inspiration from the Willis Tower and highlighting the building's "Made in Chicago" motif.

"With the NEMA brand, we've redefined luxury rental living and are thrilled that the time has come to welcome NEMA Chicago residents home," said Bruce A. Menin, Managing Principal at Crescent Heights. "From breathtaking views and extensive amenities to locally inspired interiors by Rockwell Group, everything about NEMA Chicago is thoughtfully crafted for this city. The local community craves this attention to detail and appreciates a premium product, and the response has been reflective of that based on our pre-leasing success."

From entertaining to wellness, the collection of amenities offered at NEMA sets it apart from other top rental options in Chicago. With a strong focus on the city that inspired it, NEMA offers an elevated, modern home for Chicagoans. Key highlights include:

Amenities – With a professionally appointed fitness center; yoga, Pilates, and spin studios; squash and basketball courts; a boxing ring; a golf simulator and more, NEMA Chicago is a one-stop-shop for all fitness or wellness interests. Catering to a variety of lifestyles and curated for residents' ultimate convenience, NEMA also comes complete with an in-house sports bar The Station; multiple lounges and terraces; indoor and outdoor pools; a Chef's kitchen; a CoWork space, and a Kids Club.

Technology – An array of leading-edge tech attributes establishes NEMA as Chicago's smartest residence. Select features include Chicago's first full-building, managed, gigabit-capable internet connection; building-wide private mesh network, capable of streaming 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) content; smart elevators; a custom resident app; and smart-home-ready residences.

Views – As Chicago's tallest rental residence, NEMA gets the benefit of incredible views of Lake Michigan, Grant Park, and Chicago's iconic skyline.

Service – 24-hour concierge and maintenance staff to tech concierge and fitness instructors, the NEMA team is all about service with a genuine smile and time-saving resources. Partnerships with leading specialists further expand service options to include housekeeping, salon and spa services, dog walking, and personal training, just to name a few.

Art – NEMA Chicago hosts a curated collection of multi-media pieces by local and renowned artists including Tom Burr, Michel François, and Philippe Decrauzat, among others.

Sustainability – Designed to meet the demanding LEED certification standards, NEMA is built and operated with a list of sustainable strategies, including the use of recycled materials, energy-saving appliances, low-energy LED light fixtures, and a Green Cleaning Policy to reduce the use of potentially hazardous chemical, biological, and particulate contaminants.

All NEMA buildings are unified by commitment to the established quality standards, and no two NEMAs are alike. The brand's tagline "Home Made Better" hints at its core values: NEMA is community-minded, locally inspired, and at your service. Always designed with local inspiration and sustainability in mind, each NEMA building boasts a thoughtfully curated calendar of resident events that range from ski trips and speed networking to philanthropic endeavors—fostering a stronger community inside and out. Architecture, interior design, and art at each NEMA are inspired by the city it calls home, which is apparent throughout NEMA Chicago. Personal, tech-powered service offers NEMA residents an assortment of lifestyle-enhancing comforts.

More information on NEMA Chicago and details on leasing can be found by visiting www.rentnemachicago.com.

About Crescent Heights

Crescent Heights is one the nation's leading urban real estate firms, specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of architecturally distinctive mixed-use high-rises in major cities across the United States. The company's 30-year history demonstrates its commitment to creatively designed and fully serviced residential and hotel projects. The architecture and interiors of each Crescent Heights Residence are infused with the history, climate, and character of the building's neighborhood. With a focus on locally inspired amenities, both public and interior art, and extensive lifestyle programming, Crescent Heights manages its projects to create authentic, positive experiences.

For more information, please visit crescentheights.com.

