NEMA Publishes Guide for Evaluating Surge Protective Devices

ROSSLYN, Va., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) published NEMA SPD 1.1-2019 Part 1—Surge Protective Device Specification Guide for Low-Voltage Power Distribution Systems. This guide is the first in a new series intended to provide guidance on the evaluation, specification, and use of surge protective devices (SPD) deployed in low-voltage power distribution system applications.

"This specification guide is primarily for those who use or specify SPDs and others affiliated with the Low Voltage SPD marketplace so that uniformity of specifications and parameters will improve comprehension, application, and utilization," said Saad Lambaz, Global Standards Manager at Littelfuse, Inc., NEMA Low Voltage Surge Section Member.

The guide includes SPD ratings related to the operating system and performance, a specification checklist, and information on surge current ratings, modes of protection, and general grounding practices.

NEMA SPD 1.1-2019 is available for $64 in hard copy and electronic download on the NEMA website.

