Nembhard leads No. 2 Gonzaga over Portland 104-72

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Andrew Nembhard scored 22 points and No. 2 Gonzaga made 18 3-pointers to beat Portland 104-72 on Saturday for its 10th straight victory.Drew Timme had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Anton Watson also scored 16 for Gonzaga (17-2, 6-0 West Coast), which won its 64th consecutive home game, longest streak in the nation. Chet Holmgren added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Zags and Julian Strawther scored 14.Mike Meadows scored 19 points and Tyler Robertson 17 for rejuvenated Portland (11-10, 2-4), which is enjoying its best season in years under new coach Shantay Legans. The Pilots were hurt by 36% shooting.Gonzaga opened the game with five 3-point baskets in just over four minutes of play to take a quick 17-9 lead. Shortly after Gonzaga went on a 15-2 run to open a 36-17 lead, while holding the Pilots scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes.Watson's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Gonzaga a 48-28 lead at halftime. Watson led all scorers at the half with 14 points off the bench, sinking all five of his field goal attempts.Gonzaga went on an 11-1 run early in the second half, while Portland was going 1 for 8 from the field, to build a 64-36 lead. The Zags maintained the lead in the second half.A small group of protesters gathered outside the McCarthey Athletic Center before the game to complain about Gonzaga alum and NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton having his season tickets revoked because he refuses to wear a mask in the arena. "Stockton is a Legend! NO Mask!" one sign read.BIG PICTUREPortland: The Pilots have lost 14 straight to the Zags, dating to their last win in 2014 … Portland went 41 days between home games before beating Pacific last Thursday … Portland's 11 wins so far are the most since the 2015-16 season.Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won 27 straight conference games, dating to a loss at BYU in 2020 … Gonzaga leads the nation in scoring at 90.1 points per game, nearly 18 points higher than Portland … This was the fourth time in the past six games the Zags scored at least 100 points.UP NEXTPortland hosts Saint Mary's (Cal.) next Thursday.Gonzaga plays at San Diego next Thursday.____More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25