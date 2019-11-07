Nemesia Sarl Acquires Shares of International Petroleum Corp. From Lorito Holdings Sarl, Zebra Holdings and Investments Sarl and Landor Participations Inc. (Another Lundin Family Trust)

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Following a corporate reorganization among three companies controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, i.e. Nemesia S.à.r.l. ("Nemesia"), Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. ("Lorito") and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l ("Zebra") all of 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, Nemesia announced today that on November 6, 2019 it had, pursuant to a private arrangement, acquired 8,858,335 common shares of International Petroleum Corp. ("Intl Petroleum") (TSX: IPCO - Nasdaq Stockholm:IPCO) representing approximately 5.41 % of the outstanding shares of Intl Petroleum with 3,022,017 common shares acquired from Lorito, 3,192,541 common shares from Zebra and 2,643,777 additional common shares from Landor Participations Inc. (controlled by another Lundin family trust). The purchases and sales were executed at the price of SEK38.90(Cdn$5.3293) through the facilities of the NASDAQ Stockholm for a total consideration of SEK344,589,231.50(Cdn$47,208,724.72).

The purchase of the shares was made pursuant to the private agreement exemption set forth in Item 4.2. of the National Instrument 62-104 as it was a purchase from not more than 5 persons in the aggregate, and the price paid for the shares, including brokerage fees or commissions, was not greater than 115 % of the simple average closing price of the last 20 days of trading preceding the acquisition of the shares.

As a result of these acquisitions, Nemesia now holds 38,063,915 common shares or approximately 23.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Intl Petroleum whereas Lorito following the disposal no longer holds any shares or 0% and Zebra now holds 2,633,618 common shares or 1.61% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. Collectively, the three companies, fully owned by the same Trust, now hold and control a total of 40,697,533 common shares or approximately 24.86% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Intl Petroleum.

Nemesia, Lorito and Zebra are joint actors with respect to their common shares of Intl Petroleum. Nemesia acquired the common shares of Intl Petroleum for investment purposes. Each of Nemesia, Lorito and Zebra may from time to time make future investment in or dispose of common shares of Intl Petroleum depending upon the business and prospects of Intl Petroleum and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-806-3574

SOURCE Nemesia S.a.r.l.