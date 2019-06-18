NEO Tech Announces Executive Team Leadership Changes

CHATSWORTH, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO Tech, a leading provider of manufacturing technology and supply chain solutions for brand name OEMs in the industrial, medical and mil/aero markets, announces changes within its executive leadership team. NEO Tech is promoting David Brakenwagen to President, EMS and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Kunal Sharma to President, Microelectronics and Chief Operations Officer. In addition, David Martin joins the NEO Tech organization as its new Chief Financial Officer.



Dave Martin, NEO Tech Chief Financial Officer has previously served as CFO for Dimensional Fund Advisors, Janus Capital Group, and several additional banking roles and brings over 30 years of experience to the position. Mr. Martin has an M.B.A in Finance from Carnegie Mellon University and a B.S. in Mathematical Sciences from Stanford University.



Sudesh Arora, NEO Tech Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: "David and Kunal have each demonstrated exceptional leadership and bring the vision and values to lead NEO Tech into the future. In addition, we welcome David Martin to the executive leadership team, his exceptional financial experience will add depth to our organization."



For more information about NEO Tech visit the company's Web site at www.NEOTech.com.

About NEO Tech

NEO Tech combines the strengths of three leading contract manufacturers: NATEL, EPIC, and OnCore. With over 40 years of heritage in electronics manufacturing, NEO Tech focuses on low-medium-volume/high-mix, high-complexity products primarily in the medical, defense/aerospace and industrial markets.



NEO Tech offers full product lifecycle engineering services, manufacturing and testing of microelectronics, cable & harness interconnect products, PCBA, full box build services and aftermarket repair and fulfillment services. The companies that form NEO Tech have been known for solving tough engineering problems that result in high-reliability, high-quality electronic solutions for customers.



Headquartered in Chatsworth, CA, NEO Tech has manufacturing and engineering locations in California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Mexico, and China. NEO Tech holds and maintains industry specific certifications that include ISO9001, AS9100, ISO13485, and MIL-PRF-38534. To learn more, visit www.NEOTech.com.

