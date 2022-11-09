|
09.11.2022 16:29:00
Neo4J 5.0 improves on scalability, performance and agility
Neo4j, broadly considered to offer the leading graph database, on Wednesday said that the fifth version of its namesake database, dubbed Neo4j 5.0, is being made generally available for both community and enterprise users.The latest iteration of the native graph database, which can be downloaded from the company’s website and the AWS, Azure, and GCP marketplaces, improves on the scalability, performance and agility aspects of Neo4j 4.0, launched in February 2020. To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
