Neocarbon Sells Fitness Recovery Products to Over 3,000 Customers during the First Month of Online Launch

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives with Neocarbon announced today that the company's ecommerce store has become a popular destination for people looking to fitness recovery products online.

"We are very excited about the successful launch of our online store," said Jesus Diaz Maso, owner of Neocarbon before revealing, "We sold our products to over 3,000 customers in the first month of the launch of Neocarbon's online shop in November 2019.

"Our main product right now is an ankle support strap that is comfortable and super easy to put on," stressed Maso. "Our ankle support strap provides enough support to prevent ankle injuries while practicing sports or any other regular activity."

In addition, wearing Neocarbon's ankle support straps reduces swelling, pain, and recovery time following minor sprains and strains. The strap relieves stiffness, soreness, and muscle fatigue.

Other recovery products sold by the company are wrist wraps, knee brace support, wrist brace support, and more.

In addition to the great fitness recovery products, the company offers the company free shipping sitewide on orders above $45 and ships its fitness recovery products worldwide.

Neocarbon is a new, breakthrough company that specializes in helping people across the globe become the best version of themselves.

"We as human beings have huge unused potential, only limited by our previous experiences and the images stored in our minds," said Jesus Diaz Maso, owner of Neocarbon.

"Our products are suitable for everyday use in regular activities or sports that have an effect on your joints over time, including Basketball, Football, Baseball, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, Running, Weightlifting, Horse Riding, Climbing, and more," Maso said, before adding, "with our fitness recovery products, absolutely nothing can limit your spirit to achieve anything you want. Your spirit is capable of bringing new things out of nothing, of bringing anything that you can imagine, there are no limits."

Maso went on to note that empowering people with the support and products they need to succeed at being the best versions of themselves is the reason the company exists as a brand.

"We want to empower people, to help them regain their power, in the end, it's only a decision," Maso said. "Fitness and sports are great ways to practice and develop our decision power, and we are creators of our reality."

For more information, please visit https://neocarbon.com/about-us.

About Neocarbon

Neocarbon is the new you, stronger, more resilient, more flexible, the best version of yourself. It's more than just fitness. It's an attitude.

Contact Details:

Jesus Diaz Maso

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

United States

Phone: (888) 214-5292

Source: Neocarbon

SOURCE Neocarbon