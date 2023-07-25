Neoflow Inc, Successfully Completes U.S. DHS Red Team Evaluation, Clearing the Way for Natural Gas Solution Deployment

CALGARY, AB, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Neoflow, a Calgary based energy technology company, has successfully completed U.S. Department Homeland Security Red Team Testing of the Neoflow Platform for Natural Gas. This milestone validates the robustness and security of the Neoflow's Natural Gas Platform.

Red Team testing is an essential aspect of cybersecurity, involving the simulation of real-world cyberattacks to assess and strengthen a system's defenses. A highly skilled group of independent cybersecurity experts was retained by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to conduct a rigorous examination of Neoflow's Natural Gas Platform. Their findings confirmed that the Platform is equipped to withstand potential cyber threats, ensuring the utmost security and resilience for its clients.

"We are pleased to have successfully passed the rigorous DHS Red Team Testing" said Patrick Mandic, Chief Technology Officer at Neoflow. "The positive results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and affirms our confidence that the Neoflow platform is resilient. The security and resilience of our platform is of paramount importance to us."

The Neoflow Platform for Natural Gas is developed by Neoflow with the support of the DHS, through their Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP). Neoflow was awarded a contract in 2019 under the auspices of the DHS Preventing Forgery & Counterfeiting of Certificates and Licenses solicitation to develop the Platform. The Platform will modernize the movement of natural gas and oil between Canada and the United State through the development of standards-based technologies that utilize Verifiable Credentials (W3C) and distributed ledger technology (DLT). The development of the Platform utilizes a 4-stage process. The positive Red Team report is an important milestone that signifies that the Neoflow Platform for Crude Oil has successfully completed the first 3 stages of development.

SVIP is one of S&T's programs and tools to fund innovation and work with private sector partners to advance homeland security solutions. Companies participating in SVIP are eligible for non-dilutive funding over four phases to develop and adapt commercial technologies for homeland security use cases.

About Neoflow

Neoflow Inc. is a Calgary based company, a team of digital innovators, entrepreneurs and energy industry experts. We have a common passion for transformation in the energy industry along with a common belief that the Neoflow platform will create opportunities to transform the energy value chain. To learn more about Neoflow visit our website www.neoflow.energy and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neoflow-inc-successfully-completes-us-dhs-red-team-evaluation-clearing-the-way-for-natural-gas-solution-deployment-301882708.html

SOURCE Neoflow