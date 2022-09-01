Neogen Completes 3M Food Safety Business Merger

Combination creates an innovative leader in the food safety sector with a comprehensive product range and a strategic focus on the category's long-term growth opportunities

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has completed the previously announced merger with 3M's Food Safety business to create an innovative leader in the food safety sector with a comprehensive product range and a strategic focus on the category's long-term growth opportunities. The transaction was first announced on December 14, 2021.

The combination of Neogen and 3M's Food Safety business creates a leading innovator with an enhanced geographic footprint, innovative product offerings, digitization capabilities, and financial flexibility to capitalize on robust growth trends in sustainability, food safety, and supply chain integrity.

As part of the terms of the agreement, two additional Directors will be appointed to Neogen's Board of Directors shortly after close, increasing Neogen's Board to a total of 10 members.

"We welcome the former 3M Food Safety team to the Neogen family and are thrilled to unite two organizations with a shared focus of being a leading company in the development of solutions for food and animal safety. Together, we will be at the forefront of food safety and digitization, positioning Neogen as an innovative global industry leader," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer.

3M's former Food Safety business is a leading provider of food safety testing solutions. It offers a broad range of food safety testing solutions that support multiple industries within food and beverage, helping producers to prevent and protect consumers from foodborne illnesses. The business has built a broad global presence with products used in more than 60 countries and a diversified revenue base of more than 100,000 end-user customers.

Under the terms of the definitive agreements, which involve a tax-free "Reverse Morris Trust" structure, existing Neogen shareholders will continue to own approximately 49.9% of the combined company, and 3M shareholders will receive approximately 50.1% of the combined company.

Centerview Partners LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as capital markets advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Neogen.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal counsel to 3M. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and Goldman Sachs Bank USA and JP Morgan Securities provided committed financing for the transaction.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

