|
23.11.2022 14:45:00
Neogen® to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
LANSING, Mich., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Company will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To access the webcast and presentation materials, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Neogen Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations/events-presentations and click on the event webcast link.
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.
CONTACT:
Bill Waelke, Investor Relations
517.372.9200, BWaelke@Neogen.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-to-participate-in-the-piper-sandler-34th-annual-healthcare-conference-301686117.html
SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Neogen Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.10.22
|Neogen (NEOG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.09.22
|Ausblick: Neogen stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Neogen Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Neogen Corp.
|15,50
|0,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. In den USA wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.