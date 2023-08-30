Neogen® Wins Best Innovative Luminol-Based Substrate Award

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that its K-Blue® Luminescent ONE has won the 2023 Best Innovative Luminol-Based Substrate award at the International Life Sciences Awards 2023.

K-Blue Luminescent ONE, which was released in the U.S. and Canada in 2022, is an innovative, one-bottle chemiluminescent substrate designed to create a simpler workflow while minimizing mixing errors and reducing plastic waste. The substrate offers high sensitivity, ranging from the nanogram down to the picogram level, and is optimized to emit light at 430 nanometers. It is now available in 35 countries worldwide.

"We are honored to have received this award and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to providing innovative and high-quality substrates to diagnostic kit manufacturers," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Neogen's certified quality management system, which oversees all aspects of the development and manufacturing processes, has helped K-Blue Luminescent ONE earn a reputation for providing consistent, high-quality results. We are proud to provide novel solutions that our customers can trust."

The International Life Science Awards is an annual recognition event organized by Global Health & Pharma Magazine. These awards highlight and celebrate organizations and individuals that have made significant contributions to the field of life sciences on an international level. The awards typically cover various categories within the life sciences sector, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical research, healthcare solutions, and more.

With over 30 years of experience developing and manufacturing ELISA test kits, substrates, and reagents, Neogen provides the support and products that enable dependable and reliable results, including an extensive line of forensic and research ELISA test kits, substrates, and reagents for immunoassay applications, testing equipment packages, and experienced technical support.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The Company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

