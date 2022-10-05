NeoImmuneTech to Present New Advances on NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) at 2022 SITC Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT or "NeoImmuneTech"), a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will present development progress of its main asset, NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa), across five presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting, to be held in Boston, November 8-12, 2022. These include 1 oral presentation, and 4 poster displays.

NIT presentations at the 2022 SITC Annual Meeting:

Primary Author Abstract Title Presentation Details Naing, A NT-I7, a long-acting IL-7, plus

pembrolizumab favors CD8 T-cell

infiltration in liver metastases of heavily pre-treated,

immunologically cold, MSS-colorectal and

pancreatic cancer • Abstract #657 • Oral presentation • Session 213: Next-Generation Cytokine Therapy • Nov 11, 2022, 5:20 pm – 5:35 pm, EST Campian, J A phase I/II study evaluating the safety and

efficacy of a novel long-acting interleukin-7,

NT-I7, for patients with newly diagnosed

high-grade gliomas after chemoradiotherapy • Abstract #624 • Nov 11, 2022 Kang, H NT-I7 for the treatment of locally recurrent

squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck

undergoing salvage surgery: A clinical trial in

progress. • Abstract #679 • Nov 10, 2022 Phoon, Y NT-I7, a novel long-acting interleukin-7,

improves engraftment of patient immune

cells and efficacy of anti-PD-1 therapy in a

preclinical humanized melanoma model • Abstract #849 • Nov 10, 2022 Lee, S Redirecting IL-7-induced bystander tumor-

infiltrating lymphocytes by bispecific T-cell

engager augments antitumor response • Abstract #837 • Nov 10, 2022

About NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc)

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7 and is being developed in oncologic and immunologic indications, where T cell amplification and increased functionality may provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naïve and memory T cell development and sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer) or foreign antigens (as in infectious diseases). NT-I7 exhibits favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, making it an ideal combination partner. NT-I7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications.

About NeoImmuneTech, Inc.

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding the horizon of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity to infectious diseases. NIT is led by the scientific founder and inventor of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) and has a strong executive team with rich industry experience. NIT is expanding rapidly in personnel and operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (the "Company") that are based on its beliefs and expectations about the future. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the future, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of these documents. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements contained herein.

Some of the data contained in these documents were obtained from various external sources, and the Company has not independently verified such data. Accordingly, the Company makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of the data, and such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neoimmunetech-to-present-new-advances-on-nt-i7-efineptakin-alfa-at-2022-sitc-annual-meeting-301640635.html

SOURCE NeoImmuneTech, Inc.