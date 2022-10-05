|
NeoImmuneTech to Present New Advances on NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) at 2022 SITC Annual Meeting
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT or "NeoImmuneTech"), a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will present development progress of its main asset, NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa), across five presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting, to be held in Boston, November 8-12, 2022. These include 1 oral presentation, and 4 poster displays.
NIT presentations at the 2022 SITC Annual Meeting:
Primary Author
Abstract Title
Presentation Details
Naing, A
NT-I7, a long-acting IL-7, plus
• Abstract #657
• Oral presentation
• Session 213: Next-Generation Cytokine Therapy
• Nov 11, 2022, 5:20 pm – 5:35 pm, EST
Campian, J
A phase I/II study evaluating the safety and
• Abstract #624
• Nov 11, 2022
Kang, H
NT-I7 for the treatment of locally recurrent
• Abstract #679
• Nov 10, 2022
Phoon, Y
NT-I7, a novel long-acting interleukin-7,
• Abstract #849
• Nov 10, 2022
Lee, S
Redirecting IL-7-induced bystander tumor-
• Abstract #837
• Nov 10, 2022
About NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc)
NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7 and is being developed in oncologic and immunologic indications, where T cell amplification and increased functionality may provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naïve and memory T cell development and sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer) or foreign antigens (as in infectious diseases). NT-I7 exhibits favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, making it an ideal combination partner. NT-I7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications.
About NeoImmuneTech, Inc.
NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding the horizon of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity to infectious diseases. NIT is led by the scientific founder and inventor of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) and has a strong executive team with rich industry experience. NIT is expanding rapidly in personnel and operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.
Forward-looking Statements
The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (the "Company") that are based on its beliefs and expectations about the future. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the future, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of these documents. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements contained herein.
Some of the data contained in these documents were obtained from various external sources, and the Company has not independently verified such data. Accordingly, the Company makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of the data, and such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neoimmunetech-to-present-new-advances-on-nt-i7-efineptakin-alfa-at-2022-sitc-annual-meeting-301640635.html
SOURCE NeoImmuneTech, Inc.
