NeOnc Technologies Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40165 / ISIN: US64051A1016
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20.11.2026 13:53:38
NeOnc Awaits FDA Meeting As It Prepares Next Stage Of NEO212 Development; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NTHI) announced that the U.S. FDA has rescheduled its End-of-Phase 1 Type B meeting for its investigational oral therapy NEO212 to November 23, 2026, from the previously planned November 17 date.
NEO212, is an investigational oral conjugate of temozolomide and NEO100 being developed for central nervous system (CNS) cancers.
The meeting is an important regulatory step that will allow NeOnc to seek FDA feedback on plans for the next phase of clinical development, including the proposed patient population, study design, endpoints and dose selection for the Phase 2 portions of the NEO212-01 trial.
Phase 1 Results Informing Next Steps
The meeting follows completion of the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the NEO212-01 Phase 1/2 study.
NeOnc previously selected 610 mg as the recommended Phase 2 dose after dose escalation was halted following a dose-limiting toxicity observed at the higher 810 mg dose level.
The company has also reported encouraging early clinical observations, including a patient with recurrent glioblastoma who experienced an approximately 60% reduction in tumor size and remained under disease control for about 21 months. Another patient with lung cancer that had spread to the brain maintained stable disease for approximately 16 months.
The company noted that these individual patient outcomes do not establish efficacy and will require confirmation in larger studies.
NTHI has traded between $2.50 and $11.37 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $3.48, down 16.35%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $3.72, up 6.90%.
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