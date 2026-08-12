NeOnc Technologies Reports Positive Topline Data Of NEO100 Phase 2a Study, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NTHI) announced positive topline results from the Phase 2a portion of NEO100-01, evaluating intranasal NEO100 in patients with radiographically confirmed progression of, or recurrence of, primary or secondary Grade IV glioma or Grade III astrocytoma harboring an IDH1 mutation.

The Phase 2a portion enrolled 24 patients at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 1,152 mg/day, self-administered intranasally four times daily in 28-day cycles until progression, death, or withdrawal.

The study met its primary endpoint with six-month progression-free survival of 48.9 percent compared with the 20 percent rate pre-specified in the study design as the expectation for standard of care.

Meanwhile, secondary survival endpoints showed median overall survival of 26.09 months, with 12 deaths among 24 patients. Overall survival was 86.7 percent at six months, 60.9 percent at 12 months and 54.1 percent at 24 months.

Additionally, durable disease control was observed, with 5 of 24 patients remaining on treatment. One patient remains progression-free for about 19 months, while another has sustained a partial response for 114 days and remains on treatment.

Looking ahead, the company intends to request a Type B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to align on a registrational development path for NEO100 in recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma.

NeOnc plans to present the full Phase 2a dataset, including detailed safety, at a future medical meeting.

In the pre-market hours, NTHI is trading at $5.24, up 19.08 percent on the Nasdaq.